Warren G. Berry Jr., 73, resident of Bedford, NH passed away on August 7, 2020.
Warren was born in Littleton, NH on June 10, 1947, the son of the late Warren G. Berry Sr. and Virginia (Cote) Berry. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1965. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education from Plymouth State University where he was part of the Kappa Delta Phi Sigma fraternity.
He began his long-time teaching career in Newport, NH in 1972, teaching there for 6 years. In 1978, Warren started teaching in Merrimack, NH where he taught up until his retirement in 2007. After retirement, Warren enjoyed staying connected to colleagues and students by substituting frequently in the Merrimack school system. Throughout his educational career Warren served as a coach for several sports and created Project Safeguard (Students And Family Education Guards Us Against Reliance on Drugs) in 1988. Project Safeguard went on to serve as a template for programs across the country under various names.
Warren is survived by his wife of 46 years, Aletha (Eaton) Berry of Bedford; a daughter and son-in law, Katie and Anthony Agneta of Plaistow, NH; and a son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Amanda Berry of Milford, NH. He is also leaves behind his four beloved grandchildren, Emily Agneta, Matthew Agneta, Lincoln Berry and Quinn Berry. In addition, he is survived by sister Martha Chase and predeceased by brother Wallie Berry. Special family members also include cousin Wallace Berry and brother-in law, Howard Eaton Sr., his wife, Martha, and sons, Howie and Benji.
Warren spent 22 years in the military, serving in both the National Guard and United States Army Reserve. Warren and Aletha enjoyed frequent international travel post-retirement, having visited close to 40 countries. Warren was an avid baseball fan, having visited every major league baseball park in the country. He proudly wore his Red Sox hat around the world during his travels. Most of all, Warren enjoyed spending time with his loving family, capturing every family get together with his video camera.
A graveside ceremony will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH, on August 14th, 2020 at 9:30am followed by a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
