MILTON - Warren Healey, 68, of Milton, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, in Exeter Hospital.
Born in East Derry on Oct. 5, 1950, he was a lifelong New Hampshire resident.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Warren had a passion for his family. He and his son Michael would spend countless hours together working on various projects ranging from all things mechanical to construction projects.
In addition, Warren enjoyed travel, sea fishing and boating but one of the highlights of his life was spending time with his grandson Caleb, who affectionately referred to him as "Papa."
Family members include his son, Michael Healey; his grandson, Caleb and Julia Alai of Gonic; his companion, Loreen Rosenthal of Milton; his brother, David Healey (Pam) of Quaker Hill, Conn.; his sisters, Shirley Heiberg (Norman) of Hollidaysburg, Pa., Linda Magnusson (Carl) of Brentwood, and Susan Richardson (Joe) of Londonderry; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving parents, Forrest and Esther (Bolser) Healey; and his sister, Carolyn Ritson and husband Harry of Malden, Mass.
Everyone who encountered Warren thought the world of him.
SERVICES: Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester.
The family will hold a private graveside service with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The .
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 26, 2019