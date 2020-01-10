MANCHESTER - Warren O. Whittemore, 82, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020.
Born in Concord, he was the son of Leroy and Margaret (Mobbs) Whittemore.
He was educated in the Concord school system.
Warren spent many years in the construction and paving industries before retiring from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
He enjoyed camping, square dancing, country music, wrestling and tinkering in his workshop. He was widely known and loved for his sense of humor.
He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Gwendolyn (Knoch) Whittemore in 2012; seven of his siblings; and a grandson, Shane Sullivan.
Family members include his son Chriss and his wife Marina Whittemore of Franklin; his daughter, Karen and her husband Kenneth of Bedford; his son, Kevin and his wife Roberta Whittemore of Allenstown; his two sisters, Paulie Merrill of New York, and Beverly Barrows of Oregon; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Monday, Jan. 13, in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon with a service at noon. A graveside service will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020