ROCHESTER - Warren P. Snyder, 92, of Crimson Lane, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in his home.
Born March 11, 1927, in Somerville, Mass., he was the son of the late Percy and Hattie (DeMone) Snyder.
He joined the U.S. Navy and was one of the youngest recruits to serve in the South Pacific during World War II.
After returning from the war, Warren worked with his father doing carpentry work, then went on to be one of the largest concrete foundation contractors in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. Also, he was one of the largest housing contractors in the area with his family.
After being estranged for some years, he was reunited with his family and with help from his children and grandchildren they were able to retrieve the business back that they all worked so hard for. His favorite expression was "I made one mistake in life; I got married twice". After losing his wife Phyllis to dementia in 2015, the Snyder family came together to the failing mortgage business with the help of friends and financial people including family friend and accountant Kevin Farley of Wolfeboro.
His hobbies included hunting many parts of the world and intricate woodworking. In addition, he loved building birdhouses with his business called "Strictly for the Birds".
The family would like to thank his homemakers, Sharon Zampieri, Mary Borgella and Cheyenne Mason.
Family members include his son, Robert, and former companion, Sharon Zampieri with whom he lived with in his final years; his son's longtime companion, Carol Powers; his grandsons, Brandon Snyder and wife Kristi, and Justin Snyder and companion Jessica; great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Warren Snyder.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Saturday Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester.
Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, Mass., at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 18, 2019