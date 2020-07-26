Wayland H. "Pete" Fuller, 93, of Derry, NH and formerly of Litchfield and Nashua, NH, died Thursday July 23, 2020 in his home. He was born in Nashua, NH on September 3, 1926, a son of Willis and Grace (Bills) Fuller. Mr. Fuller was a WWII Navy veteran, serving on the USS Ashland as a Quartermaster in the South Pacific. He had been employed as a machinist for Nashua Corp for many years. Mr. Fuller was a member of the Antique Boat Motor Club, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a self-made carpenter and built three homes, as well as his camp on Highland Lake in Washington, NH. For the past three summers, he enjoyed weekends at Balch Lake in W. Newfield, ME. "Pete" was an avid Red Sox Fan. And he "loved having only girls as no one messed with his tool box". He was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly and deeply missed by them.
He is survived by three daughters, Judith Fisher of Rochester, NH and her children Matthew Fisher and Kallie Fay, Jennifer Fuller-Bennett and husband Robert of Rollinsford, NH and their children Lynn Bennett and Anna Patterson, and Joyce Coalter and husband Kevin of Derry and their son Jordan Coalter; several great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Madeline (Carter) Fuller in 2018, and his five siblings. He has been residing with his daughter Joyce for the last 4 1/2 years in Derry.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.