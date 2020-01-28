Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne A. Douville. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOPKINTON - Wayne A. Douville, 71, of Hopkinton, NH and Lehigh Acres, FL died on January 12, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers FL, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on August 10, 1948, he was the son of the late Arthur E. and Lorna J. (Browne) Douville. He was a graduate of Memorial High School and served in the Air National Guard during Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1972. He worked as Network Operations Manager for Verizon for 30 years before retiring in 1997.



Wayne's true love was his wife Lorraine. She was the yin to his yang. His second love was sailing. Together he and Lorraine made many sailing trips to the Virgin Islands and other tropical locations. On their 30th wedding anniversary they traveled to Australia. They loved traveling together and snow birding in Florida. Wayne was a very caring and giving man. He was highly intelligent. His sense of humor along with his fabled facial expression left his family and friends with many wonderful memories. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Surviving family members include his beloved wife of 51 years, Lorraine T. (Turcotte) Douville of Hopkinton; two daughters, Kristen L. Douville and partner, Kristina Millirons of Manchester, and Jennifer J. Boynton and husband Derek of Hillsborough; one grandson, Samuel Taylor of Hillsborough; one brother in law, Armand Turcotte of Haverhill, Ma; along with many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by both parents, and one sister, Shane Nicholas.



SERVICES: A calling hour will be from 11am to 12pm on February 1st, with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 12pm in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03103. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , Queen City Chapter #18, 251 Maple St., Manchester, NH 03103. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







