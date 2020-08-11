Wayne Allyn Ganzel of Mankato, MN passed away on August 4 in Faribault, MN after a brief illness.
He was born to the late George and Louise (Schostag) Ganzel on January 21, 1935 in Mankato, MN. He graduated from Mankato High School and joined the Army. He was sent to Army Language School in Monterey California where he studied the Czechoslovakian language. He was then sent to Germany where he translated Czechoslovakian radio transmissions during the Korean War.
After his service he returned to Mankato, MN and attended Mankato State University where he met his wife Kay (Ingebritson) Ganzel. They married in 1958 and moved to Tucson, AZ where he continued in the Army reserves while attaining a Master Degree in Mathematics from the University of Arizona.
In 1962 they moved to Redondo Beach, CA where he had a long career as a defense contractor with TRW. He was involved in programming guidance systems for NASA, and finally nuclear submarines. These duties took him around the world to many different countries.
After retiring they moved to Sun City West, AZ where they enjoyed an active social life until Kay's death in 2012.
He moved back to Mankato to pursue his passion for Genealogy. He spent years researching both sides of the family history including the Dwinell side, which is his son-in laws family name.
He enjoyed his years in Mankato, MN at Old Main Village and made a special friend in Mary Johnson with whom he shared happy times there.
Wayne is survived by his daughter Kimberly Kay (Ganzel) Dwinell and her husband Roger of Bennington, NH; his three Grandchildren, Chelsea Dwinell of Ridgefield, CT and Wellington, FL, Michael Dwinell of Bennington, NH and Eric Dwinell of Boston, MA and also two great grandchildren, Daisy and Grace Coyle. He is also survived by his sister Melva (Ganzel) Lamp of Mankato, MN.
He was preceded in death by his brother Darwin Ganzel of Mankato, MN and Dorothy (Ganzel) Volk, also of Mankato, MN.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, Mankato, MN on Saturday, August 22, at 5:00 pm.
