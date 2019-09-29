Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Committal 11:00 AM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Hwy Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Eugene Burgess of Webster died in Concord on September 19. A lifelong NH resident, he was one of three children born in Littleton to Florence and David Burgess. He lived 17 years in Littleton before moving to Lebanon, were he completed his senior year in High School. He then served as a medical corpsman in the Air Force after which he earned his BA Degree and took employment with the State of NH, leading to a career in computer management. Wayne and his wife, Teresa, enjoyed 37 years together in their home on Pillsbury Lake in Webster, NH.



In his youth he lived on the periphery of Littleton. The lumber yard, the town dump and the sandpit were brief walks, and scrap boards and baby carriage wheels became tree houses and flimsy buggies to race down the hill. The 'gang' on the street played baseball and football in the field and made everything from sling shots to maple syrup.



Wayne learned to ski using rubber-strapped skis on a hill dense with stiff weed stems, but one Christmas there were skis and a Cannon Mtn. ski pass under the tree. He became an expert skier, worked on the ski trail crews during summer, and hiked Franconia Notch. He grew to love the rare air of the mountains and became an avid lifelong hiker. Hiking in summer and winter, he and his wife, Teresa, would later climb all of NH's 4000-foot mountains. He had a keen photographic eye and captured endless panoramas of the NH White Mountains from above.



He was quiet and thoughtful, and a conversation with him was open and enjoyable. He enjoyed his private time and loved to listen to audio books and drive around NH. He was caring though he hid it, often visiting old friends and elder relatives in the north country, and he drove monthly to MA to attend to the needs of his brother-in-law.



Wayne is survived by his wife, Terry Burgess of Webster NH; brother, Bruce of Londonderry, NH; niece, Briana Burgess of Hudson, NH; nephew, Matthew Burgess of Dorchester, MA and Matthew's children, Violet, Thomas and Eleanor; and his niece, Megan Murphy. He is predeceased by his mother and father, and sister, Susan Ellen Murphy.



ARRANGEMENTS: His Cemetery Committal Service with Military Honors will be held in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen on Wednesday, October 2 at 11:00A.M. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Wayne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







