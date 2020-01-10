PORTSMOUTH - Wayne Jude Canino, 59, of Fair Play, S.C., passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, in his home.



Born in Portsmouth on Aug. 10, 1960, he was the son of the late Salvatore "Sully" Canino and Mary Geraci. Wayne worked as an outboard motor mechanic and disc jockey. Gone but not forgotten, Wayne was one of kind. He did it his way and was a legend in his own mind. He loved what he loved and spoke his opinion freely. To know him was to love him. He was simple really and will be missed. He always had our back. He has left a void in our lives and that will never be filled. There is something gone now that we will always lack. Family members include his wife, Jami Sharples Allaire-Canino; his daughters, Ariel Canino Dye of Hampton Beach, and Leah Canino of Hooksett; his stepsons, Justin Allaire of Derry, and Brandon Allaire of Sanbornton; his grandchildren, Brennan and Jaxson Dye, and Maddison Guay; his stepgrandson, Benjamin Allaire; and aunts, uncles and cousins.He was also predeceased by a stepson, Shane Allaire.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the place he loved - South Carolina. Inurnment will take place at a later date in his home state of New Hampshire.Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

