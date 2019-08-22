Wayne Carl Morgan Sr, 85, of Bedford passed away at Bedford Hills after a period of declining health.
He was born in Louisville, KY son of the late Mitchell and Esther Morgan.
Wayne served his country during the Korean War with the United States Marine Corp and later on went on with the Marine Corps Reserves where he earned the rank of Gunnery Sargent. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, cruises, and participating in the Marine Corps League.
Besides his parents Wayne is predeceased by his wife of 63 years Charlotte and will be missed but never forgotten by a daughter, Mary Ann and her husband Rich Hewitt of Merrimack; four sons, Wayne C. Morgan, Jr. and his wife Jean of IL, Dennis Morgan and his wife Kathy of IL, Ken Morgan and his wife Janet of MA, and Ed Morgan and his wife Lisa of ME; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also predeceased by a sister Rose Lee Bennett, three brothers; Bennie, Jackie and Bernie Morgan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday August 23rd from 4 - 7 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. A funeral service will take place immediately following calling hours at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Wayne's honor may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org. To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 22, 2019