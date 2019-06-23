Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Service 7:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne C. Martin, 61, of Merrimack, passed away on June 19, 2019, at his home.



He was born in Waltham, Mass., on March 22, 1958, a son of the late Robert H. Martin and Janet M. (Crawford) Glauben.



Surviving members of his family include his loving wife of 36 years, Susan (Thatcher) Martin; two children, Timothy Martin and his wife Nicolle of Amherst, and Stefanie and her husband Patrick Lo Squadro of Merrimack; two beloved granddaughters, Brynn Martin and Nora Lo Squadro; two brothers, Robert Martin and his wife Catherine of Woburn, Mass., and Stephen Martin of North Billerica, Mass.; two half-siblings, James Martin of Oklahoma and Kathy Butler of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews.



Wayne grew up in Woburn, Mass., and was a graduate of Woburn High School and the University of Lowell. He was the owner of M&M Glassblowing in Nashua for 31 years. Wayne was the treasurer of the Northeast Section of the American Scientific Glassblowers Society and was a recipient of the Helmut Dreschel award in 2010 for his service to the society. He was also a member of the Club National in Nashua.



A loving husband, father, grampy, brother, uncle and friend, Wayne was loved by all those who knew him. He adored his family, they were his world, and to them he was their hero, a fixer of all things, and a jokester who could make anyone laugh. He was generous - always the first person to lend a helping hand, offer the shirt off his back, a piece of advice, or to buy a round of drinks. He was known for his warm smile, sense of humor, baseball hats, and his kind and compassionate spirit.



Wayne was very passionate about his work and in his spare time he enjoyed being with his family and friends, golfing, watching Boston sports, enjoying his wife's cooking, and spoiling his children, grandchildren, and granddog Millie.



Wayne knew how to have a good time and how to throw a party. He was well known for the annual "Wayne's World" parties held at his house each summer for 20 years. To know him was to love him. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Keep on Rockin' in Wayne's World.



SERVICES: Memorial calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH, on Thursday, June 27, from 3-7 p.m. A brief service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 7 p.m.



For those who wish, memorial donations in Wayne's memory can be made to a .



