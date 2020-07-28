1/
Wayne E. Hauser Sr.
1947 - 2020
72, of Epping, died at home peacefully on July 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on July 30, 1947 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Alfred Sr. and Barbara Hauser.

Wayne proudly served in the Navy, with his two brothers, during the Vietnam War and was a retired member of Pipefitters, Local 131 in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, Diana Hauser and his 3 sons, James his wife Lesley; Wayne Jr. and his wife Amy; and youngest son, Thomas. He was the loving grandfather of Wayne Jr.'s sons: Jordan and Hunter as well as James's children: James Jr., Victoria and Caroline.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two older brothers, Alfred Jr. and John as well as his youngest sister June and is survived by two sisters Barbara Hart and Janet Conway both of Ohio. He was an adoring uncle to Barbara Van Schoor, Danielle Prevett, John Hauser Jr. and Michelle Hauser.

He was interned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, with a blessing given by Abbot Mark Cooper, OSB of Saint Anselm Abbey. Services were private due to the pandemic.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
