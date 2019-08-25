Wayne Edward Allin, 66, formerly of Derry, N.H., passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic in Vero Beach, Fla., after a brief illness.
He was born on September 13, 1952, in Stoneham, Mass. He graduated from North Reading High School in 1970. Wayne served in the United States Air Force as a Fire Protection Specialist stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, from 1970-1973. Upon discharge, he worked as a firefighter, painter, and spent the majority of his career as a field service technician.
Wayne had a passion for hunting and fishing. Over the years, he traveled New England with his friends on various hunting and fishing trips. He was also an avid Patriots and Bruins fan and rarely missed watching a game.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Trisha; his two children, Heather and Eric, his sister, Jean Hoey; his brother, Jeffrey; his nephews, Daniel Cunningham, Patrick Hoey, and Ryan Allin. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Tiffany. Wayne was predeceased in death by his father George and his mother Jean.
SERVICES: Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Greater Derry Humane Society, 11 Beaver Lake Rd, Derry, NH 03038.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019