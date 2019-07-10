Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLENSTOWN - Wayne F. Scheyd, 66, formerly of Allenstown, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, in The Birches at Concord.



Born on March 12, 1953, in Manchester, Conn., he was the son of the late Louis A. and Dorothy E. (Schussler) Scheyd.



In 1975, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire.



Mr. Scheyd worked 16 years for Raytheon. In addition, he worked 25 years for Sanel Auto Parts.



For many years, he was a coach and referee for Concord Youth Hockey. He was a penalty judge for the Manchester Monarchs for 12 years. He was an avid fisherman.



He was predeceased by his brother, David Scheyd.



Family members include his wife of 43 years, Jo-Ann (Boisvert) Scheyd; his son, Travis and daughter-in-law, Mandi; his granddaughter, Lyla; his brother, Jeffrey Scheyd of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his sister, Barbara Sanel of Bedford; an uncle, Joseph F. Scheyd; and nieces, nephews and cousins in Connecticut.



.



SERVICES: A private graveside service will take place at Contoocook Village Cemetery in Hopkinton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Birches at Concord, 300 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.



Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https;//bennettfuneral.com.



