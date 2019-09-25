Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John Neumann Church 708 Milford Road Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK - Wayne J. MacDonald, 63, of Merrimack, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in his home of almost 25 years after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Somerville, Mass., on Oct. 22, 1955, he was the son of Shirley (Ryan) MacDonald of Rye, and the late Herbert MacDonald, who died on Feb. 7, 1994.



Wayne was a proud veteran of the U.S.



In addition to his father, Wayne was predeceased by his brother, Gary MacDonald, in 2007.



Wayne will be forever loved and remembered by not only his mother Shirley MacDonald, but also his wife of 41 years, Jeanine (Stevens) MacDonald of Merrimack; two children, Kyle and Kori MacDonald, both of Merrimack; a brother, Scott MacDonald and his wife Suzanne of Georgetown, Mass.; niece and nephews Grace, Joseph and Stephen; an aunt and uncle, Rita and Anthony Brosca of Woburn, Mass.; his two beloved dogs, Stella and Peaches; and family and friends.



Wayne battled a couple of health challenges in recent years, but always demonstrated such strength and optimism by setting goals like getting back to playing hockey at age 63, which he did. His determination and fight will never be forgotten, nor will his kind spirit and giving heart. Wayne will be remembered for countless moments of laughter and love, as well as leadership and guidance. He'll be remembered during every Boston sports game, every camping trip, and whenever family and friends gather.



SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. from St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack, followed by a celebration of life gathering at his home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, , or NAMI Walks New Hampshire.



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit





Published in Union Leader on Sept. 25, 2019

