Wayne R. Locke, 68, of Auburn, NH, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Manchester, NH to the late Joseph and Henrietta (Sidlik) Locke and graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. After graduating, Wayne fought in the First of the Seventh Cavalry as an infantry soldier in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he worked for the B&M and LNS Railroad companies for over twenty years and raised a family in the Manchester area. After retirement, Wayne moved to Canaan, VT where he enjoyed being out in nature, hunting and fishing, playing harmonica and reading.
He is survived by his son Joshua Locke and wife Emily of Stowe, VT; a grandson Ace Wayne Locke; and a brother Daniel Locke of Columbia, NH. He was predeceased by a sister Judy Locke in addition to his parents.
There will be a burial service to honor Wayne's life at the New Hampshire State Veteran's cemetery in Boscawen, NH, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:30pm. A celebration of life will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Online guestbook available at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 19, 2020.