Wayne R. Myer, 85, died on September 23, 2020 at his home in Raymond, surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in New Castle, PA, on April 20, 1935, the son of the late Amos and Beryle (Shirk) Myer.A resident of Raymond for the last four and a half years, he formerly lived in Deerfield and Londonderry, NH. He graduated from Hiram College in Ohio with a Bachelor's degree in Economics, and also served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Boston.Wayne retired after ten years as Administrator of Purchase and Property of State of New Hampshire. He was previously employed in various roles as a leader in the manufacturing industry. He and Grace have had a handmade craft business, "Grace's Country Corner", for over thirty-five years. A skilled woodworker, he crafted wood decorative pieces and constructed the frames for his wife's paintings. Wayne always enjoyed building things and using his creative skills around the home.He was predeceased by his sister Janice Michael, and is survived by his wife of sixty years, Grace Myer of Raymond, NH; three children, Scott Myer and his wife Karen of Harwood, MD, Suzanne Smith and her husband Chase of Rutland, MA, and Jeff Myer and his wife Jennifer of Jenkintown, PA; and five grandchildren, Ashley and Casey Myer, and Brandon, Lucas, and Dylan Smith.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 2-4 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required by all.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Wayne's memory to the Raymond Fire Association in honor of their service to the community. Gifts can be mailed to 1 Scribner Road, Raymond, NH 03077.