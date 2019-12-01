Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Werner Niebel. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Werner Niebel, 80 of Bedford, New Hampshire died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2019 at The Arbors of Bedford after a period of declining health.



Born in Durrnast, Germany on July 27, 1939 he was the son of the late Friedrich and Hilda (Weber) Niebel. Werner spent his early years in Germany where he received his early education and at the age of 19 traveled alone with a small suitcase of belongings to the United States for the start of a new adventure.



Werner received his college education in New York City and earned a diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He continued that profession until ultimately becoming a self employed consultant until his retirement.



In addition to his accomplishments with his profession he also was an avid soccer player when earlier in life he excelled to become a semi-professional soccer goalie.



Werner took that skill and passion to enjoy coaching the Bedford travel soccer team for several years.



He loved to engage with family and friends and everyone always gravitated towards him.



Werner was the life of every gathering. His smile and kind heart would light up any room. He was humble, caring, jovial, sincere, inspirational and beyond kind and loving. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.



Surviving family members include his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy (Tegmier) of Bedford; three children, Werner E. Niebel and wife Heather of Hollis, Krissi E. Mearls and husband Daniel of Windham, and Kurt P. Niebel and wife Julie of Bedford; five grandchildren, Emma and Isabelle Mearls of Windham, and Lily, Erik, and Stevie Niebel of Hollis in addition to several nieces and nephews in both the United States and Germany. He was predeceased by two brothers, Reinhold and Friedrich Niebel.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St. Manchester. A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, in the funeral home. Burial will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to: Lewy Body Dementia Association at



To leave a message of condolence, please go to



