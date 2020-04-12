Wesley Clark Ordway passed away on April 9, 2020, at his home in Hudson, Fla.
Wes was a proud U.S.A.F. Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Marie and a combined family of five sons and four daughters: Wesley C. Ordway of Pembroke, Robert Ordway of Manchester, Richard Ordway of Gilmanton, Sandra Anderson of Weare, Patricia Silva of Alton, Rebecca Lefebvre of Alton, Earl Guyette Sr. of Alton, Willis T. Guyette III of Pennsylvania, and Stacie Favreau of Goffstown; and his sister, Alice White, of Londonderry. He had 26 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020