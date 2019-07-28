Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley S. "Wes" Nickerson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM family's backyard 14 Cross Rd. Exeter , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley S. Nickerson Jr., 64, passed away on July 24, 2019, at the Exeter Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born September 7, 1954, in Exeter, N.H., son of the late Wesley S. Nickerson Sr. and Lorraine M. (Demers) Nickerson.



Wes grew up in East Kingston, N.H., and was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1972. A member of the high school band, playing tuba, Wes continued playing in the Timberlane Marching Band and The Exeter Brass Band later in life. In his youth, he enjoyed hockey, fishing, target practice, hunting, and rebuilding and racing cars. An extremely skilled auto mechanic who had a talent to fix just about anything, Wes built several homes throughout his life that his family would live in before moving on to the next. He was at one time the owner and operator of Nickerson Auto Parts in Raymond and Hole-In-The-Wall Gun Shop in Brentwood, his most recent employment being parts manager for JP Noonan in Hooksett.



Wes enjoyed playing Scrabble, throwing darts, coaching little league, and just about anything that included spending time with his family. He and his daughter Denae were active members of the small bore shooting league at the Exeter Sportsman Club.



Wes married high school sweetheart Gail Morrissette in 1974, and they enjoyed 45 loving years of marriage together. Gail and Wes have been longtime residents in Exeter.



Of all his many accomplishments in life, Wes's number one priority was his family, whom he always made sure knew were loved. His family fondly remarked that Wes' smile would light up any room and he was blessed with a great sense of humor and quick wit. He will be deeply missed.



Survivors include his loving wife Gail Nickerson; son Wesley S. Nickerson III; daughter Denae L. Nickerson; son Zachary L. Nickerson; grandson Tucker A. Mulvey; siblings Lynne M. Nickerson, Dale C. Nickerson; brothers- and sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including his very close cousin, Lloyd Nickerson.



SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life remembering Wes in the family's backyard from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.on Saturday, August 3. Family friend The Rev. Philip DeVaul will speak briefly at 11:30. 14 Cross Rd. Exeter, NH 03833.



