Wilbrod Dion, 83, of Manchester, passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1937 in Manchester, NH, son of the late Wilfred and Dorilla Dion.
Wilbrod enjoyed many things in his life, like camping, doing puzzles, tinkering with things, and going across country. Wilbrod was a funny guy, always making jokes and was quick witted. He served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic in Tunisia. He worked for UPS before his retirement and was a longstanding member of the Teamsters Union.
Wilbrod is survived by his wife Rachel (L'Heureux) Dion, her three sons, Michael Dion and his wife Shirley, Marcel Dion and his wife Alison, and Christopher Dion and is wife Stephanie, two grandchildren, Theresa Dion and Gregory Dion, and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Wilfred Dion.
Arrangements are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Wilbrod enjoyed many things in his life, like camping, doing puzzles, tinkering with things, and going across country. Wilbrod was a funny guy, always making jokes and was quick witted. He served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic in Tunisia. He worked for UPS before his retirement and was a longstanding member of the Teamsters Union.
Wilbrod is survived by his wife Rachel (L'Heureux) Dion, her three sons, Michael Dion and his wife Shirley, Marcel Dion and his wife Alison, and Christopher Dion and is wife Stephanie, two grandchildren, Theresa Dion and Gregory Dion, and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Wilfred Dion.
Arrangements are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.