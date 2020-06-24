Wilbrod Dion
1937 - 2020
Wilbrod Dion, 83, of Manchester, passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1937 in Manchester, NH, son of the late Wilfred and Dorilla Dion.

Wilbrod enjoyed many things in his life, like camping, doing puzzles, tinkering with things, and going across country. Wilbrod was a funny guy, always making jokes and was quick witted. He served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic in Tunisia. He worked for UPS before his retirement and was a longstanding member of the Teamsters Union.

Wilbrod is survived by his wife Rachel (L'Heureux) Dion, her three sons, Michael Dion and his wife Shirley, Marcel Dion and his wife Alison, and Christopher Dion and is wife Stephanie, two grandchildren, Theresa Dion and Gregory Dion, and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Wilfred Dion.

Arrangements are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
