Wilfred B. Corriveau, 91, of Manchester, NH passed away on November 28, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family, after a recent battle with heart failure.



Born February 16, 1928 in Holyoke, MA to the late Wilfred J. and Blanche (Pelissier) Corriveau, brother to the late Beatrice Corriveau. Upon graduating from St. Anthony's High School in Manchester, NH he enrolled in the Army where he trained with the 101st Airborne Div and participated in the Berlin Airlift. He also served as a French interpreter liaison immediately post



After retiring from the Military, Wil pursued his Bachelor of Arts degree from University of New Hampshire and began a civilian career in the field of employment services, working for both the private sector as well as State of NH Employment Security.



Wil had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. His greatest joy and passion came from his family. He was a devoted father and grandfather and used his endless positive attitude to support all of their endeavors. He will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Bruni Corriveau, of Salem NH; his children, Trish Burger and husband Dan of Dover, MA, Monique Lyon and husband John, and Craig Corriveau of Overton, NV. Adored by his grandchildren Ellie and Katie Burger of Dover, MA, Tana Lyon of Cedar City, UT, Marc Corriveau of Amherst, NH and Ed Wells and wife Christa of Quinlan, TX in addition to 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A private burial with military honors will take place in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on January 11th at 11:00am at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester.



"Papa Wil" loved taking and receiving pictures of his friends and family. In honor of his life, we'd ask that you take lots of pictures and share them with your loved ones!



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.







