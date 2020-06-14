Wilfred N. Dion, 83 died June 7, 2020 following a period of declining health. His twin brother Wilbrod Dion died 24 hours later. Born February 7, 1937 he has resided in the greater Manchester area his entire life. He was the son of Wilfred and Dorilla Dion. He had been employed for 40 years with Eastpoint Properties. Willy loved his weekend breakfast outings, socializing with friends and staff alike and was always available for a game of cribbage. His greatest joy in life however was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Willy lost the love of his life in 1997 when his wife of 37 years, Pauline (Gagnon) Dion passed away.
Members of his family include three children Lynn Desrosiers and her partner Brian of Laconia. Gail Kenney and her husband Timothy of Goffstown. Mark Dion and his wife Terry of Manchester. Six grandchildren Heather Landry, Megan Kosowicz, Kaye Jaworowski, Patrick Kenney, Nicole Dion and Stephanie Foster. Four great grandchildren Hazel, Theo, Haley and Cameron. Several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation with a celebration of Willy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society. French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast St. Goffstown is assisting with arrangements. For more information or to sign an online guest book please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.