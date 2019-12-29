Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Willa Mae "Willy" LePine, of Manchester, died peacefully on Christmas Morning, December 25, 2019.



She was born in Buckhannon, WV on December 11, 1933 , the daughter of the late Orlo A. Lucas and Frances Posey Lucas. She attended South Charleston High School in Charleston , WV, relocating to Manchester in her junior year to join her sister, Thelma Jane Brockway, and graduated from Central High School.



She was proud of being a Hillbilly and was most comfortable in a pair of jeans working in her garden or taking care of her family.



She was employed by Denis Allard, O.D. for more than 30 years, where she loved her co-workers and enjoyed taking care of patients.



Family members include her four children; Gary A. LePine, Cheryl LePine Beliveau and her husband Jean C. Beliveau, Karen J. LePine and Alan D. LePine and his wife Laurie LePine; her grandchildren, Jason LePine, Jessica Perry and Jocelyn LePine and her great-grandchildren, Cameron LePine, Justin LePine, Jacobi LePine, Evan LePine, Elijah LePine and Ariella Francois. She was also Fun-Nan to Kayla Gay and Andrew Beliveau and Nana to Jackie LePine, Darlene Boudreau, Jeff Beliveau, Kaitlin Gilibert and Lindsay Parise.



She was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Donald W. LePine; her granddaughter, Crystal LePine, and her four siblings.



Willa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her besties, Shirley Gagnon and Ruthie Ballard, with whom she attended church every morning prior to her residency at Villa Crest in 2015.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (1/3) at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



