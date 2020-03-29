Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Dumont. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William A. Dumont, 71, of Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Weare, N.H., died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 20, 2020.



He was born on Sept. 5, 1948. He was a retired union glazier of 41 years.



He leaves behind his fiancee Carol Hebert of Spring Hill, Fla.; his daughter, Haley Dumont of Woodstock, N.H.; his stepson, Travis Lovering and his wife Jamie, along with two grandsons, Austin and Joshua Lovering, all of Weare, N.H. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends, Norm and Betsy Goulet of Manchester, N.H., Michael and Karen Marquis of Weare, N.H., and Richard Juneau of Spring Hill, Fla.



He loved boating, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved animals. His smile, his sense of humor and funny antics will be missed by all who knew him.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date.



Donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter.

