Service Information
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603)-622-1800
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER - William A. "Bill" Grant passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 13, 2019. Bill was born in Manchester, N.H., on September 25, 1946.



Bill attended the Nashua School District where he graduated high school. He spent the first part of his career as a carpenter. After his family moved to Berlin, N.H., he became employed doing maintenance at the Town & Country in Shelburne, N.H., for 20 years before he retired. Bill enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. Bill met his wife Denise in 1977 and they were married in November 1979. He is remembered by his smile and witty personality. He could light up any room and would joke around even in the hardest moments.



Bill was predeceased by his parents, David and Rena Grant and his brother, David.



He is survived by his wife, Denise Grant and his children; daughter Lisa Boule and husband Steven, daughter Jamie Arsenault and husband David, daughter Chrissy Grant and Dan "the man", and his favorite child, Bill Grant and wife Nikki. Bill had 8 grandchildren; Cory and wife Taylor, Morgan, Hailee, Travis, Madisyn, Owen, Emily and Bryce. His friends of 60 years, Danny and Sandy McEvoy and many other family, friends, co-workers, and the fish he didn't catch.



SERVICES: Family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Celebration of Life, on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St. in Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Catholic Medical Center (CMC) ICU Department or Pulmonary Fitness Therapy at CMC.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com



