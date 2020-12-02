William A. Stackpole, Jr., 79, of Goffstown, NH, died November 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester, NH on February 20, 1941, he was the son of William Stackpole, Sr. and Gladys (Cormier) Stackpole. He resided in Manchester most of his life, before moving to Goffstown in 1981.
He graduated from Manchester High School Central.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army.
William was a salesman and delivery driver for Table Talk Pies for thirty-five years. Until his retirement, he was employed with JJ Nissen Bakery. He was a member of the Teamsters Local Union 633.
In his early years, William was an avid Morgan horse breeder and enthusiast. He enjoyed painting civil war dioramas. He loved being with his family who brought him endless pride and joy. William was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He lives in everyone he touched and will never be forgotten.
Family members include his beloved wife of thirty-six years, Rosemary (Prasch) Stackpole; a son, William A. Stackpole, III and his wife, Katie, of New York City; a daughter, Wendy Donnelly and her husband, Mark, of Weare; two grandchildren Konnor and Cullen; a sister, Wendy Moquin, and her husband, Joe, of Bedford; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Funeral services are private.
Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
