Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Parnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) B. Parnell (aka "Cap'n Bill") passed away on February 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Born to his parents, William Parnell and Patricia Parnell, he was raised primarily in Falls Church, VA. He attended Boston University where he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelors Degree. He went on to attend law school in Boston at New England School of Law (now New England Law-Boston), where he graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1976. He went on to pass the bars in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and has been a practicing litigation attorney up until the time of his passing.



Bill moved to Derry, NH in the late 1970's where he raised his three boys, Brad, Rory and Michael. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette N. Parnell, his three sons (Brad, Rory and Michael), former wife, Jeanne Parnell, and seven grandchildren, Meaghan, Abigail, Gabriella, Elsie, Lincoln, Cadence and Sebastian. He is also survived by his three step-children, Christina, Erin and Ryan, and their children. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry, Ed and Howard and their children and grandchildren.



Known locally as "Cap'n Bill" for his love of fishing and his former role as a charter captain, he was deeply invested in the Derry/Londonderry and Lincoln/Woodstock communities. He served as coach of flag football teams, basketball teams, and soccer teams. He served in coaching and leadership roles in the Derry Soccer Club, Southern New Hampshire Youth Soccer League, and the New Hampshire Soccer Association. He was even the East Derry Fire Commissioner before stepping down due to family commitments. He has also served as past Derry/Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Derry Main Street Corporation president and in board roles. He was honored for his service to the community of Derry/Londonderry as he was named Citizen of the Year in 2016.



In Lincoln/Woodstock, he was an active



Bill was the founding member of the Law Offices of Parnell & McKay, and was integral in the merger of the firm now known as Parnell, Michels & McKay in Londonderry, NH. He was an active and well-respected litigator, having served as past president of the New Hampshire Trial Lawyers Association.



There will be a memorial service at Southern New Hampshire University in the Penmen Room from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 11, 2020 for those wanting to pay respect to Bill and his family. There will also be a celebration of life for friends and family at the Woodstock Inn and Brewery on March 12, 2020 in the function hall from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to please make a donation to The Bridge Project (

William (Bill) B. Parnell (aka "Cap'n Bill") passed away on February 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Born to his parents, William Parnell and Patricia Parnell, he was raised primarily in Falls Church, VA. He attended Boston University where he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelors Degree. He went on to attend law school in Boston at New England School of Law (now New England Law-Boston), where he graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1976. He went on to pass the bars in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and has been a practicing litigation attorney up until the time of his passing.Bill moved to Derry, NH in the late 1970's where he raised his three boys, Brad, Rory and Michael. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette N. Parnell, his three sons (Brad, Rory and Michael), former wife, Jeanne Parnell, and seven grandchildren, Meaghan, Abigail, Gabriella, Elsie, Lincoln, Cadence and Sebastian. He is also survived by his three step-children, Christina, Erin and Ryan, and their children. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry, Ed and Howard and their children and grandchildren.Known locally as "Cap'n Bill" for his love of fishing and his former role as a charter captain, he was deeply invested in the Derry/Londonderry and Lincoln/Woodstock communities. He served as coach of flag football teams, basketball teams, and soccer teams. He served in coaching and leadership roles in the Derry Soccer Club, Southern New Hampshire Youth Soccer League, and the New Hampshire Soccer Association. He was even the East Derry Fire Commissioner before stepping down due to family commitments. He has also served as past Derry/Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Derry Main Street Corporation president and in board roles. He was honored for his service to the community of Derry/Londonderry as he was named Citizen of the Year in 2016.In Lincoln/Woodstock, he was an active Rotarian and past president of the Linwood Rotary Club, and was an active skier and former part-time ski instructor at Loon Mountain. He also played a significant role in the formation and creation of The Bridge Project, a 501(c)3 charity in the Lincoln/Woodstock area that helps those in need find necessary resources to assist in their recoveries. The Bridge Project remains one of his favorite charities, and he hopes everyone can remember him by continuing to support their mission and development.Bill was the founding member of the Law Offices of Parnell & McKay, and was integral in the merger of the firm now known as Parnell, Michels & McKay in Londonderry, NH. He was an active and well-respected litigator, having served as past president of the New Hampshire Trial Lawyers Association.There will be a memorial service at Southern New Hampshire University in the Penmen Room from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 11, 2020 for those wanting to pay respect to Bill and his family. There will also be a celebration of life for friends and family at the Woodstock Inn and Brewery on March 12, 2020 in the function hall from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to please make a donation to The Bridge Project ( http://thebridgeprojectnh.org/ ). Donations can be mailed to: "The Bridge Project, P.O. Box 598, No. Woodstock, NH 03262). Published in Union Leader on Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close