William "Bill" Brent, 98, of Goffstown, died April 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Mexico City on July 21, 1921, he was the son of William and Maria A. (Perez-Sandi) Brent. He attended school in Mexico prior to moving to California.



He served in the US Army prior to receiving a medical discharge. Bill continued his military service another 10 years, assigned to General Foods which at the time was government sanctioned. Working as a woodcarver most of his life, he was also employed at Sears for 15 years doing furniture repair



A devote Catholic, he lived his life in faith. He was a longtime communicant of Ste. Marie Parish where he volunteered in the Perpetual Adoration Group and Bible Study Group. He was also a member of the Legion of One Thousand Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood and a Lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.



Very talented in many areas of life, his passion was working as a woodcarver which he learned from Native Indians on the streets of Mexico. A great source of pride for Bill was his carving of Da Vinci's Last Supper, which was commissioned by Danny Thomas and hangs in the Chapel of St. Jude's Hospital, Memphis, TN to be seen by all. Bill has carved thousands of pieces for his family and friends. Bill, with his beloved wife and dear friend David Girard worked on repairing many areas of Ste. Marie's Church, including 100's of ornamental pieces of the altar. He volunteered his time teaching woodcarving at Sacred Heart School, in addition to many adults, children and family.



Bill lived his life with passion in all he did, whether it was soccer, bicycling, art, music, literature and philosophy. He truly cherished spending time with family and friends.



Predeceased by his first wife Mary (Busdon) Brent and his siblings, Maria Brent, Laura Marcis, Susana Driessel, Cecil and Augustin Brent.



Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie H. (Tanguay) Brent of Goffstown; his son, John and his wife Michelle Brent of Manchester; siblings, Josephine Brent and Wilbert Brent; many nephews, nieces and cousins.



A private Mass at Ste. Marie Parish and a Catholic graveside committal service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, at a time convenient for the family. There will be a live-stream of the Mass on Friday, April 17th at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104 or Ste. Marie Parish, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester, NH 03102



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.



