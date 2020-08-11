1/1
William C. Bacon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Bacon, 76, died at his home on August 6, 2020. He was born in Ayer, MA on July 29, 1944, the son of the late Paul H. Bacon Sr., and Mary (Bryant) Bacon. An eight year resident of Raymond and former longtime resident of Manchester, NH, he was a graduate of Central High School and attended Hesser College. He was formerly employed for many years at the Law Offices of Nierderman Stanzel & Lindsey, and since 2015 he has worked as a cashier at Hannaford Supermarket in Raymond, NH. A man of great faith, William was an active member of the Bethany Church in Raymond. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Steve Desilets Bacon and two brothers, Paul Henry Bacon Jr. and Charles Bacon. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Hutchinson and her husband Brian of Stafford, VA; three grandchildren, Steven Leonard Hutchinson, Isabella Faith Harrington, and Alexandra Paige Harrington; his former wife Denise Savard of Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada; and nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Church, 90 Chester Rd., Raymond, NH, 03077. For more information, visit brewittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved