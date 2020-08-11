William C. Bacon, 76, died at his home on August 6, 2020. He was born in Ayer, MA on July 29, 1944, the son of the late Paul H. Bacon Sr., and Mary (Bryant) Bacon. An eight year resident of Raymond and former longtime resident of Manchester, NH, he was a graduate of Central High School and attended Hesser College. He was formerly employed for many years at the Law Offices of Nierderman Stanzel & Lindsey, and since 2015 he has worked as a cashier at Hannaford Supermarket in Raymond, NH. A man of great faith, William was an active member of the Bethany Church in Raymond. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Steve Desilets Bacon and two brothers, Paul Henry Bacon Jr. and Charles Bacon. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Hutchinson and her husband Brian of Stafford, VA; three grandchildren, Steven Leonard Hutchinson, Isabella Faith Harrington, and Alexandra Paige Harrington; his former wife Denise Savard of Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada; and nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Church, 90 Chester Rd., Raymond, NH, 03077. For more information, visit brewittfuneralhome.com
.