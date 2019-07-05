Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Colman, 88, of Manchester, died June 21, 2019, from bladder cancer.



Born in Salisbury, Mass., on March 17, 1931, he was the son of Sumner Colman and Nellie Dwire.



He was a resident of Goffstown for many years before moving to Manchester 6 years ago.



He attended local schools, and enjoyed playing football at Central High School.



Bill served in the



He was always proud of the sacrifice that he and his brother made in the service of their country, and they all came home safe.



Bill was a Pattern Maker for Standard Patten for many years.



He also worked for the Goffstown School District.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, bowling, watching all sports on TV, playing cards, following politics and gardening. Bill was very social and got acquainted with someone wherever he went.



He was fond of animals and loved his cat "Honey." He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.



Family members include his wife of 62 years, Earlene Colman; two nieces, who were like daughters to him, Sharon Raab and Donna Magarian; Jason Soucy, who was like a son to him; a brother Arthur Colman; several favorite nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Al Glaude and Roger Perry.



He was predeceased by his parents, sister Marion and brothers Robert, Frank and Richard Colman.





