Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Matthew's Parish 2 Searles Road Windham , NH Obituary

William D. McCarthy, 69 of Derry, NH, died Friday peacefully surrounded by his family.



William D. McCarthy was born on November 19, 1949 in Boston Massachusetts, the eleventh of thirteen children born to the late Charles and Anna (Sweeney) McCarthy. Upon his graduation from South Boston High School in 1968, Bill served on active duty in the U. S. Navy.



In July of 1971 Bill married his wife Mary (Dansereau). Bill and Mary moved to Derry, NH in 1973 where they raised their four children. They are the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



Bill had a passion for cooking and served breakfast to his family and friends every Saturday and Sunday in his kitchen which was tagged as Bill's Breakfast and Grill. Bill's was open for several years until his illness put him out of business.



Bill joined the Knights of Columbus in March of 1971 at Columbus Council 116 in Dorchester. He maintained his membership there until 1986 when he transferred to St. Matthew's Council 7572 in Windham, NH where he ascended the council chairs eventually becoming Grand Knight.



Upon completion of his term as Grand Knight Bill accepted the role of the State Council Director for the 1991-1992 fraternal year and then the State Community Director for the 1992-1993 fraternal year. In May of 1993 Bill was elected State Warden and ascended the state chairs and was elected State Deputy in May of 1999 serving from July 1999- June 2001. Bill served as District Master of the 4th Degree from September 2002-August 2006. Bill was appointed Vice Supreme Master in September 2017 and is honored to serve the New England states.



Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his siblings: Robert, Charles, and Thomas McCarthy, and Geraldine MacDonald.



Bill is survived by his wife Mary (Dansereau) McCarthy of Derry, NH, his children: Mary and her husband Raymond Hoegen of Derry, NH, Brenda and her husband Shawn Gile of Allenstown, NH, William D. McCarthy of Derry, NH, and Michelle and her husband Barry Leriche of Derry, NH. Brothers: Eugene of Dorchester, MA, James of Dorchester, MA, John of Epsom, NH, and Richard of Plainville, MA, Sisters: Patricia Larkin of Quincy, MA, Joanne Burke Quincy, MA, Kathleen Stout of Derry, NH, and Maureen Cray of Quincy, MA. Grandchildren: Catherine, Shawna, and Christopher Gile, Madison and Caleb McCarthy, and Alycia and Evan Leriche, Great Granddaughter: Maeve Barber, Many Nieces and Nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 17th at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Derry, NH.



Calling hours will be Monday, Sept. 16th from 4-8 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Vocations Fund, make Checks payable to: Knights of Columbus. Note in the memo: Vocations Fund or mail to: Ray Lemay 36 Brock Street Manchester, NH 03102.



For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com





