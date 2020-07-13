William D. (Bill) Robinson 78, of Derry, NH passed away peacefully at the Hanover Hill Rehabilitation Center in Manchester, N.H. on July 9, 2020.
Bill was born in Lawrence, Ma. On March 26, 1942 and was raised in Methuen, Ma. He was the son of the late Harold Robinson and Gertrude (Hall) Robinson Baker. Bill graduated from Tenney High School in Methuen, Ma. and soon after enlisted in the Army and was stationed for a time in Uijeongbu, Korea. After years of working, Bill decided to return to school and graduated from St. Anslem College in Goffstown, N.H. with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for the Salem, NH police department for 14 years before retiring due to a accident.
Bill loved fishing and hunting and teaching his son's when they were young and then grandchildren how to bait a hook and fish. There was a lot of "have patience" coming from Papa. Bill was a fan of watching the Pat's and Red Sox games. He was also a member of the Salem - Derry Elks, American Legion in Londonderry, NH, Rockingham Law Enforcement Officers Assoc., and the N.H. Assoc. Retired Law Enforcement Officers. Bill loved going on vacation to beaches around Florida and Mexico and dropping a line while he was there.
Bill will be sorely missed by his loving wife Carolann (Simmons),Robinson, his children Lynn M. (Robinson) Belair and her husband Keith of Salem, NH, Jonathan W. Robinson and his wife Denise of Manchester, NH, Ryan D. Robinson and his wife Marilynn of Chester, NH, his beloved grandchildren Jonathan W. Robinson, Jr., Sydney O. Robinson of Manchester, NH, Cassidy M. Robinson and Ryan D. Robinson of Chester, NH. Many Nieces, Nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his only sibling Carol J. (Robinson) Thurlow.
The family would like to thank all who worked with Bill at Hanover Hill. The Dr's, all Therapists were just wonderful and very caring, all the nurses and aides as well. We thank you all so much.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5-7 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.
At the family's request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Ks. 66675
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com