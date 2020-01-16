Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Ferry Jr.. View Sign Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Gilford Community Church 19 Potter Hill Road Gilford , NH View Map Service Following Services Governor's Island Club 500 Edgewater Drive Gilford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GILFORD - William Eaton Ferry Jr., 79, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, in Rye surrounded by his loving and supportive family.



Bill, as he was known, spent a lifetime doing what he so passionately loved to do, helping lead well-known apparel and retail companies for more than six decades. He leaves a lasting legacy in the apparel, retail and outdoor industries.



Born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 12, 1940, he was the son of William Eaton Ferry Sr. and Marjorie



After high school, Bill attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. He enjoyed acting and being involved in school plays, and was a member of the national fraternal organization Chi Phi. Bill also participated on the wrestling team. It was during this time that he met his soon-to-be bride, Julia Scott "Scottie" Kurtz Ferry in her hometown of Lancaster. Scottie and Bill met when she was a senior at the Lancaster Country Day School. Her senior year was when Bill asked her on their first date. Bill graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in economics in 1963 and would complete his advanced education in 1964 at



In 1964, Bill started his professional career at DuPont in Wilmington, Del. He moved onto The Merchandising Group in New York City until 1967, then landed at Hooker Chemical, where he was based in Toledo, Ohio, until 1974. These various experiences helped to catapult Bill into the area of the "rags" and garment industry, his true passion, and in 1974 he became vice president of his wife's family business, Woolrich Inc.



Bill moved his family many times throughout his career, settling in the Northeast and the Midwest. With each new employment opportunity brought new and exciting personal achievements as well. In 1972, the eldest of his two children, Charles Chadbourne Ferry, was born in Trenton, N.J. Two years later, in 1974, his daughter Taylor Anderson Ferry Hindle was born in Toledo, Ohio. Bill would become a proud grandparent to five beautiful grandkids: Tripp, Will, Gar, Piper, and Kaitlyn, who all reside in New England.



After his time at Woolrich, an opportunity to work for Lands' End, the Dodgeville-based catalog company, came calling. On two different occasions Bill worked for Lands' End. From 1982 to 1986, Bill was executive vice president of merchandising and helped take the company public. Bill was also vice chairman from 1995 to 2000. In between his Lands' End experiences, Bill moved his family to Amherst, where he was president of Eastern Mountain Sports, a Peterborough-based company. Bill worked for EMS from 1986 to 1995. During this time, he led the company growth from 24 to 86 stores covering most of the United States and sparked an exploratory international expansion. EMS was viewed as one of the leading outdoor companies.



Throughout his distinguished career, Bill served on many company and non-profit boards: Gemplers in Madison, Wis., Riverview School in East Sandwich Mass., Marmot in Santa Rosa, Calif., Marker LTD in Salt Lake City, Utah, Eagle Creek in Vista, Calif., Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., Woolrich Inc. in Woolrich, Pa., Outdoor Research in Seattle, Wash., Duluth Trading Co. in Madison, Wis., and Youngone Corp. in Seoul, South Korea.



Family members include his wife, Scottie (Kurtz) Ferry; his son, Chad Ferry and his wife Sandi and their daughter Kaitlyn; his daughter Taylor (Ferry) Hindle and her husband Ray, and their four children Tripp, Will, Gar and Piper; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his sister, Martha.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. in Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, followed by a reception at Governors Island Club, 500 Edgewater Drive, Gilford. In memory of Bill's sartorial splendor, please dress in colors. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 272, Portsmouth, N.H. 03801.



Please visit



GILFORD - William Eaton Ferry Jr., 79, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, in Rye surrounded by his loving and supportive family.Bill, as he was known, spent a lifetime doing what he so passionately loved to do, helping lead well-known apparel and retail companies for more than six decades. He leaves a lasting legacy in the apparel, retail and outdoor industries.Born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 12, 1940, he was the son of William Eaton Ferry Sr. and Marjorie Smith Ferry Chadbourne. While living in Chicago, his sister Martha Ferry Goodwin was born and his father worked for Dupont. The Ferry family would then move to Wilmington, Del., where Bill attended high school at Mount Pleasant High School, and where he captured the Delaware Wrestling State Championship. Bill graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1959.After high school, Bill attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. He enjoyed acting and being involved in school plays, and was a member of the national fraternal organization Chi Phi. Bill also participated on the wrestling team. It was during this time that he met his soon-to-be bride, Julia Scott "Scottie" Kurtz Ferry in her hometown of Lancaster. Scottie and Bill met when she was a senior at the Lancaster Country Day School. Her senior year was when Bill asked her on their first date. Bill graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in economics in 1963 and would complete his advanced education in 1964 at New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business with a master's degree in retail.In 1964, Bill started his professional career at DuPont in Wilmington, Del. He moved onto The Merchandising Group in New York City until 1967, then landed at Hooker Chemical, where he was based in Toledo, Ohio, until 1974. These various experiences helped to catapult Bill into the area of the "rags" and garment industry, his true passion, and in 1974 he became vice president of his wife's family business, Woolrich Inc.Bill moved his family many times throughout his career, settling in the Northeast and the Midwest. With each new employment opportunity brought new and exciting personal achievements as well. In 1972, the eldest of his two children, Charles Chadbourne Ferry, was born in Trenton, N.J. Two years later, in 1974, his daughter Taylor Anderson Ferry Hindle was born in Toledo, Ohio. Bill would become a proud grandparent to five beautiful grandkids: Tripp, Will, Gar, Piper, and Kaitlyn, who all reside in New England.After his time at Woolrich, an opportunity to work for Lands' End, the Dodgeville-based catalog company, came calling. On two different occasions Bill worked for Lands' End. From 1982 to 1986, Bill was executive vice president of merchandising and helped take the company public. Bill was also vice chairman from 1995 to 2000. In between his Lands' End experiences, Bill moved his family to Amherst, where he was president of Eastern Mountain Sports, a Peterborough-based company. Bill worked for EMS from 1986 to 1995. During this time, he led the company growth from 24 to 86 stores covering most of the United States and sparked an exploratory international expansion. EMS was viewed as one of the leading outdoor companies.Throughout his distinguished career, Bill served on many company and non-profit boards: Gemplers in Madison, Wis., Riverview School in East Sandwich Mass., Marmot in Santa Rosa, Calif., Marker LTD in Salt Lake City, Utah, Eagle Creek in Vista, Calif., Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., Woolrich Inc. in Woolrich, Pa., Outdoor Research in Seattle, Wash., Duluth Trading Co. in Madison, Wis., and Youngone Corp. in Seoul, South Korea.Family members include his wife, Scottie (Kurtz) Ferry; his son, Chad Ferry and his wife Sandi and their daughter Kaitlyn; his daughter Taylor (Ferry) Hindle and her husband Ray, and their four children Tripp, Will, Gar and Piper; and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his sister, Martha.SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. in Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, followed by a reception at Governors Island Club, 500 Edgewater Drive, Gilford. In memory of Bill's sartorial splendor, please dress in colors. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 272, Portsmouth, N.H. 03801.Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view a memorial website, sign the tribute wall or for directions. Published in Union Leader on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close