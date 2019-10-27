Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. Hartford. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 247 South Main Street Manchester , NH View Map Interment 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM Pine Grove Cemetery 765 Brown Ave Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, William "Bill" Ernest Hartford, 91, left this life to reunite with his beloved wife, Louise, in heaven. Bill passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home.Born in Manchester, he is the son of the late Everett and Fannie (Burwell) Hartford. Raised and educated in Manchester, Bill was a graduate of Central High School. In his younger years, Bill loved tinkering with his cars and motorcycles. He started his career in the auto industry at his brother's garage where he met and later married the love of his life, the former Louise Allaire, in 1958. The young couple settled in Hooksett and raised their four beautiful daughters in the home where he lived out his life.An honorably discharged veteran, Bill was drafted and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War . A talented mechanic, Bill worked in the auto industry for over 40 years prior to retirement. His social nature and love of people led him back to work where he proudly worked as an Executive Courier for Merchants Auto until the age of 82. Known for his friendly nature and reliability, Bill loved his job and his co-workers, who became a second family for him.A dedicated husband, father, grampy, brother, uncle, and friend, Bill was the pillar of strength for his family. Bill was easygoing and even easier to love. A man of few words, Bill led by example and his actions showed his genuine love for all. At every turn, he selflessly made his wife and daughters' happiness his first priority. His infectious smile and unique sense of humor made everyone he met feel happy.Bill was a humble man who took great pride in his home, always puttering around on a new project. As a baseball fanatic, Bill never missed a game whether at home or in the stands. His favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, became the theme of his 80th and 90th birthday parties in which family and friends celebrated his later years. He enjoyed his weekly visits with his grand puppies as well as watching the cardinals and finches that visited his feeders. Bill will be best remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, and love of family.His family greatly appreciates all the help and love from caregivers, dialysis staff and patients and everyone else that had an impact on his end of life care. Their exceptional care and commitment allowed "his girls" to treasure his later years visiting and spending time at the family homestead on Granite Street. For that, the family is eternally grateful.Bill is survived by his four daughters, Karen Lovering and husband Mark of Manchester, Joanne Rollins of Manchester, Lisa Boutin and husband Clermont of Manchester, and Tammy Gagnon and husband Greg of Epsom; seven grandchildren, Kristin (and husband Matthew), Anna (and husband Jordan), Holly (and fiance Shawn), Celine, Emma, AJ, and Luke; two great grandchildren, Connor and Louise; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his seven siblings, and beloved wife, Louise (Allaire) Hartford.SERVICES: William's visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester, on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Parish, 265 S. Main St., Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. followed by Committal at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bill's memory to a . To honor Bill's dedication to family, please give family and friends an extra hug and tell them how much they mean to you.To view Bill's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019

