HOOKSETT - William E. "Bill" Hayes, of Hooksett, died March 25, 2019, after a brief illness.Bill was born and raised in Santa Fe, N.M., and served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. Bill spent most of his career working for IBM as a computer data analyst. In his retired years he enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, model train tinkering, wood crafting, and playing bridge. He was a member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Lucie Hayes.Family members include his mother Katherine Hayes of Belen, N.M.; his son Chuck Hayes of Athens, Ga.; his daughter Katherine Miskoe and husband Matt of Concord; his grandsons Sean Hayes, Isaac Miskoe and Garret Miskoe; his brother JT Hayes and wife Susan of Los Lunas, N.M.; and sister Elizabeth Hayes of Tulsa, Okla.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Water's Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord.A brief service with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in Boscawen.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire: http://elliothospital.org/vna/giving-a-gift.php