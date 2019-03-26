HOOKSETT - William E. "Bill" Hayes, of Hooksett, died March 25, 2019, after a brief illness.
Bill was born and raised in Santa Fe, N.M., and served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. Bill spent most of his career working for IBM as a computer data analyst. In his retired years he enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, model train tinkering, wood crafting, and playing bridge. He was a member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Lucie Hayes.
Family members include his mother Katherine Hayes of Belen, N.M.; his son Chuck Hayes of Athens, Ga.; his daughter Katherine Miskoe and husband Matt of Concord; his grandsons Sean Hayes, Isaac Miskoe and Garret Miskoe; his brother JT Hayes and wife Susan of Los Lunas, N.M.; and sister Elizabeth Hayes of Tulsa, Okla.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Water's Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord.
A brief service with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire: http://elliothospital.org/vna/giving-a-gift.php.
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 26, 2019