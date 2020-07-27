1/
William E. "Bill" Martin
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Martin, Jr. 53, of Bedford, died unexpectedly at his residence on July 22, 2020.

Born on November 22, 1966 in Evanston, IL, he was the son of the late Harriet (Hooverson) and William E. Martin [Martinmaki], Sr.

He earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He worked for many years as an Integrated Circuit Designer with various companies, starting and ending his career at Texas Instruments.

Bill found much enjoyment in skiing and he was a regular at his winter home of Waterville Valley Resort in NH. He took much interest in the study of ancient Roman history and coinage. He was an avid baseball fan, with his favorite teams being the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. He played baseball and slow-pitch softball for much of his adult life.

His daughter Katie's happiness was what was most important to him. He supported her throughout her softball career, from coaching her at a young age and catching at her pitching lessons to attending her WPI collegiate games.

He will be remembered fondly for his brilliant intellect, and as a devoted and loving husband and father.

Surviving family includes his wife of 26 years, Joanne M. Tackes of Bedford and his daughter, Katherine G. "Katie" Martin of Bedford. He was predeceased by both parents and his two sisters, Kathy Ann and Linda Martin.

There are no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to: Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports, PO Box 505, Waterville Valley, NH, 03215, or at www.staging.watervilleadaptive.com.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
JoAnn and Katie, so sad to hear about Bill's passing. He was always so proud of Katie's accomplishmentson and off the field. He was a gentleman.
Jay Brewster
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved