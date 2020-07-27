William E. "Bill" Martin, Jr. 53, of Bedford, died unexpectedly at his residence on July 22, 2020.
Born on November 22, 1966 in Evanston, IL, he was the son of the late Harriet (Hooverson) and William E. Martin [Martinmaki], Sr.
He earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He worked for many years as an Integrated Circuit Designer with various companies, starting and ending his career at Texas Instruments.
Bill found much enjoyment in skiing and he was a regular at his winter home of Waterville Valley Resort in NH. He took much interest in the study of ancient Roman history and coinage. He was an avid baseball fan, with his favorite teams being the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. He played baseball and slow-pitch softball for much of his adult life.
His daughter Katie's happiness was what was most important to him. He supported her throughout her softball career, from coaching her at a young age and catching at her pitching lessons to attending her WPI collegiate games.
He will be remembered fondly for his brilliant intellect, and as a devoted and loving husband and father.
Surviving family includes his wife of 26 years, Joanne M. Tackes of Bedford and his daughter, Katherine G. "Katie" Martin of Bedford. He was predeceased by both parents and his two sisters, Kathy Ann and Linda Martin.
There are no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to: Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports, PO Box 505, Waterville Valley, NH, 03215, or at www.staging.watervilleadaptive.com
.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com