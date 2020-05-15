William "Bill" E. Riley, 82, of Goffstown, NH, died May 12, 2020, at Ridgewood Center, Bedford.
Born in Boston, MA on July 21, 1937, he was the son of Edward and Dorothy (Shutt) Riley.
Bill graduated from South Boston High School where he excelled in football, long-distance running, and swimming.
He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps.
Bill was employed with Boston Children's Hospital and New Hampshire Insurance Group for many years.
He was an avid professional bowler.
Bill lit up every room he entered with his laugh. He will be remembered for his loyalty, honesty, and most importantly, the unconditional loved he had for his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bill will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by all who had the honor to know him.
Family members include his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Gloria A. (Muise) Riley; two sons, William G. Riley and his wife, Tina, and Christopher S. Riley; a daughter, Kelly L. Riley; and seven grandchildren, Sean, Lauren, Katherine, Gage, Taylor, Aidan, and Kameron.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alzfdn.org.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alzfdn.org.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2020.