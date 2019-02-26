LEXINGTON, Ohio - William F. Crummey, 88, passed February 20, 2019 in his home. He was born September 6, 1930 in Deerfield, NH. He attended Coe-Brown Academy and served his country by joining the US Army. He owned Crummey's Auto Repair in Lexington, OH. In 1953 he married Joanne F. Tuttle who survives him, along with children Diane Jackson, Mary Suzanne Rehbein, Tim Crummey and Bill Crummey.
