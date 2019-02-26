William F. Crummey

Obituary

LEXINGTON, Ohio - William F. Crummey, 88, passed February 20, 2019 in his home. He was born September 6, 1930 in Deerfield, NH. He attended Coe-Brown Academy and served his country by joining the US Army. He owned Crummey's Auto Repair in Lexington, OH. In 1953 he married Joanne F. Tuttle who survives him, along with children Diane Jackson, Mary Suzanne Rehbein, Tim Crummey and Bill Crummey.

logo
Funeral Home
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.