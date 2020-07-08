William "Bill" F. McCullough, Jr., 66, of Pembroke, NH, died July 4, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on August 28, 1953, he was the son of William F. McCullough, Sr., and Theresa (Gryval) McCullough. He resided in the Queen City most of his life, before moving to Pembroke in 1982.
Bill graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1971.
He was an iron worker with Local 474, Manchester. Until his retirement, he was employed with Iron Workers Local 7, Boston.
Bill was humble and gentle by nature. He gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, children, and grandchild. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Stark, NH. Bill will be missed, but his legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.
In addition to his mother, of Manchester, family members include his beloved wife of forty-three years, Anne (Schlottmann) McCullough; two sons, William McCullough and his wife, Gail, of Center Barnstead and Ryan McCullough of Bedford; one granddaughter, Sydney McCullough; a sister, Kate Lemire and her husband, Roger, of Pittsburg, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 AM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 AM.
Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.