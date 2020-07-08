1/1
William F. "Bill" McCullough Jr.
1953 - 2020
William "Bill" F. McCullough, Jr., 66, of Pembroke, NH, died July 4, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on August 28, 1953, he was the son of William F. McCullough, Sr., and Theresa (Gryval) McCullough. He resided in the Queen City most of his life, before moving to Pembroke in 1982.

Bill graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1971.

He was an iron worker with Local 474, Manchester. Until his retirement, he was employed with Iron Workers Local 7, Boston.

Bill was humble and gentle by nature. He gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, children, and grandchild. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Stark, NH. Bill will be missed, but his legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.

In addition to his mother, of Manchester, family members include his beloved wife of forty-three years, Anne (Schlottmann) McCullough; two sons, William McCullough and his wife, Gail, of Center Barnstead and Ryan McCullough of Bedford; one granddaughter, Sydney McCullough; a sister, Kate Lemire and her husband, Roger, of Pittsburg, NH; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Calling hours will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 AM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 AM.

Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Bill at his favorite place to be....his camp in Stark, NH on Mom's 90th Birthday!!!
Oh how Bill loved his tradition to celebrate Mom's birthdays at his camp.....what better way to spend a July day than celebrating your Mom lakeside on a hot summer day!!!
Kathleen LEMIRE
Sister
July 7, 2020
Anne, Billy and Ryan I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember the fun times back in the 80s. May you find peace knowing he is in Gods hands.
Lynne Gauron
Friend
July 7, 2020
The Christmas where the majority of the little ones thought he was Santa <…<ü=d
Uncle Bill was such a good sport when all the little ones were convinced Santa was at our Christmas party. ❤
Casey Conway
Family
July 7, 2020
Casey Conway
Family
July 7, 2020
July 2019 d
Grams birthday July 2019
Casey Conway
Family
July 7, 2020
Forever in our hearts! ❤ May Uncle Bill Rest In Peace. He will be missed very much. Love you all!

Love, Casey (Budwee ), Pat, Olivia, Taylen and Kaylie Mae
Casey Conway
Family
July 7, 2020
Anne, Billy & Ryan...
My heart breaks for you all!...
May your memories get you through the hard days.
May Bill Rest In Peace and pain free. He will be missed, greatly!
I love you all! ❤ Mary XO
Mary Carrubba
Family
