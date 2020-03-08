Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 10:45 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" F. Welch, 90, of Manchester, NH, died March 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, NH on February 17, 1930, he was the son of Frank H. and Ola Frances (Scannell) Welch. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Bill graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1948.



During the Korean War, he served with the United States Navy.



Until his retirement, Bill was a rural letter carrier with the United States Postal Service for thirty-three years. He was also employed at the Rockingham Racetrack for many years. After his retirement, he was a bailiff at the Hillsborough Superior Courthouse.



He was a member of the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2.



Bill's family was the center of his life. He delighted in being a loving father, and a wonderful husband. A true gentleman, Bill will be remembered for his kind and selfless ways. He enjoyed spending many winters at Marco Island, Florida and summers at Hampton Beach. He will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this incredible man.



He was married sixty-five years to his beloved wife, F. Louise Welch. She died January 20, 2019. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Welch and a brother, Frank Welch.



Family members include three daughters, Deborah A. Welch, Patricia L. Welch, and Judith E. Lemay and her husband, Normand, all of Manchester; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.



Services: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, corner of Concord Street, Manchester, NH.



A funeral service will take place Wednesday at 10:45 AM in the funeral home.



Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.



His family appreciates the sensitive and professional care Bill received from Dr. Belinda Castor and her staff at Queen City Medical, as well as the VNA.



Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 4, Manchester, NH 03109.



