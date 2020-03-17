Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester 74 Brook St. Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-623-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

William G. Bobotas, 86, of Manchester died on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Manchester on April 6, 1933 the son of George Bobotas and Efrosine (Malatras) Bobotas. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army serving from 1953 to 1955. He married Mary Anne Dunbar his wife of 62 years on April 18, 1958. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and he held a special bond with his Granddaughter Meredith. Bill was an active member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester and a past member of the Youngsville Men's Club. Bill loved sports. He was a loyal Red Sox fan even when the 'Bums' couldn't win. Bill loved scratching lottery tickets, and meeting his friends at the mall and Dunkin Donuts. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and Papou. His dry sense of humor was one of his best attributes. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Anne (Dunbar) Bobotas of Manchester, his children; Nancy Jeannotte and her husband Paul of Smithfield, ME, Patricia Lynch and her husband Timothy of Windsor Locks, CT, Paul Bobotas and his wife Laura of Willington, NC, Effie Platte and her husband David of Manchester and Matthew Bobotas and his wife Mary of Manchester. He will also be deeply missed by his daughter-in-law Lisa Bobotas of Virginia Beach, V., 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, George and Efrosine, his brothers; Chris, John, Pete, Teddy, Alec and Spiro, his sisters; Alice, Mary and Effie and his son William. Due to recent events, calling hours will be private. Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Bridge Street, Manchester. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03103.





