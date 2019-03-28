MANCHESTER - William G. "Bill" Brisson Jr., 86, of Manchester, died March 26, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 30, 1932, he was the son of William G. and Irene (Desmarais) Brisson Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Bill graduated from Saint Anthony High School, Class of 1952.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army.
In his early years, Bill was employed with Cote Bakery for 16 years. Until his retirement, he was a custodian with the Manchester School District for 11 years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a lifelong communicant of Saint Anthony Church.
Bill was a talented painter in watercolors and oil. He gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, children and grandchildren. His family was a source of great joy to him. He was especially fond of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family members include his wife of 62 years, Denise (Beaulieu) Brisson; five sons, Leonard Brisson and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, Laurent Brisson of Manchester, Leander Brisson of Manchester, Michael Brisson of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and David Brisson of Weare; two daughters, Colette Camberis and her husband, Peter, of Hooksett, and Anne Marie Perin and her husband, John, of Wichita, Kan.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two expecting. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert A. Brisson.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
The funeral is Tuesday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester.
Burial with military honors will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 28, 2019