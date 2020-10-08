William "Bill" Genest, 83, of Exeter, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
He was born in Manchester on June 17, 1937 a son of the late Arthur and Grace (Desrosiers) Genest. Raised in Manchester, he graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1956. He loved his career, and was a proud member of Local 474 of the Brotherhood of Iron-Workers.
Bill was a celebrated athlete his entire life. He was inducted into the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame and Manchester Catholic High School Athletic Hall of fame and later in life, won countless (50+) gold medals competing in the Senior Olympics. He was an avid Patriot's fan. He also enjoyed golf, skiing, swimming, rollerblading and biking. He did not sit still very well, but most of all, he loved the beach and sun; after all he was "President" of the "Wall Nuts" at North Beach in Hampton for many years. Bill was quite the character, and lived life on his own terms, he was all about fun and hard work!
Surviving family members include his longtime partner, Diane King of Hampton; children, Stephen Genest of Manchester, Laura Genest-Balestreri of Weare and Catherine Genest-Kimpton of Londonderry; siblings, Arthur Genest of Bedford and Joanne Genest-Pelczarski of Manchester; grandchildren, Benjamin, Molly, Matthew, his wife Rachel, Amanda, her partner Ryan, Samuel and great grandchildren, Matthew and Hailey, and his nephew Jeffrey Genest.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at North Beach in Hampton, one of Bill's favorite places (Across the street from Cinnamon Rainbows Surf Company). All are welcome and please bring a chair and your favorite story and memories. WEATHER PERMITTING, please email his daughter Laura at smylmkr@comcast.net for updates. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Bill's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.