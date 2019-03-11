Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Grindrod. View Sign

HAMPSTEAD - William Grindrod, 88, of Hampstead, NH, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH.



He was born in Swampscott, MA on April 3, 1930, a son of the late Edwin and Esther (Robbins) Grindrod. William had been a resident of Hampstead for the past six years, formerly living in Florida and Massachusetts.



He had been a member of the National Guard.



William owned and operated Northshore Lift Truck Service. He was one of the original founders of North Shore Antique Car Club. He attended the Rhema Bible Training School in Broken Arrow, OK, and following that, became an ordained minister. He and his wife were very involved and influential in several churches in Florida and Massachusetts. William was an active member of the Central Congregational Church in Derry.



He is survived by his wife Jean (White) Grindrod of Hampstead; his son, Brian Grindrod of Chester, NH; his daughter, Janis Gadbois of Beverly, MA; four grandchildren, Jacqueline Granfield, Jeanie Balducci, Spencer Grindrod, and Mandy Grindrod; three great grandchildren, Jameson Granfield, Joelle Granfield, and Hayden Balducci; as well as his sister, Judith Garron of Maine.



SERVICES: After cremation, a calling hour will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Central Congregational Church, 14 Crescent St., Derry. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Flowers are welcome, or a memorial contribution may be made to Teen Challenge, 147 Laurel St., Manchester, NH 03103. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements.





15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801

