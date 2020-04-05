Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William H. Hyatt Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Home 282 West Main Street Littleton , NH 03561 (603)-444-5377 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William H. Hyatt, Jr. of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of Feb. 25.



He is survived by his beloved wife Virginia (Brown) Hyatt; his son William A. Hyatt and wife Barbara Campbell of Glastonbury, Conn.; his daughter Linda Hyatt-Tripp and husband Thomas Tripp of Allenstown, N.H.; and five grandchildren (Ashley, Chelsea, Katery, Heather, and Ryan).



Bill was born Dec. 23, 1925, to William H. Sr. and Mary (Stuart) Hyatt of Norwalk, Conn. He is predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Jean (Haas) Hyatt and a sister, Jeanne E. Bartlett.



Bill's greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends over food and drink at his home in Littleton. Time spent with family during travel and many outdoor recreational activities were also enjoyed. In later years, Bill and Virginia took many drives through the northern New England countryside frequently making long excursions to visit Virginia's favorite spots in Maine.



Bill was a lifelong do-it-yourselfer who took great satisfaction in undertaking ambitious home improvement projects, doing routine yard maintenance, and everything in between. He loved playing golf and was a member of the Bethlehem Country Club for many years and, more recently, a member of the Sunset Hill Golf Club, where he enjoyed the company of many fine friends known collectively as the "over the hill gang." Bill always looked forward to annual trips to Connecticut to catch blue crabs on Long Island Sound with each adventure being followed by long evenings spent cracking crabs and drinking beer in the company of family and friends. Both he and his wife Virginia were avid Red Sox fans who rarely missed watching a game.



Bill graduated from Norwalk High School and enlisted in the



After leaving the service, he worked at various electroplating and metal finishing jobs while attending night classes at Bridgeport College and the University of New Haven. He graduated from the University of New Haven four-year Executive Development Program with the class of 1955.



Bill had a long career in the field of metal finishing, having held various manufacturing positions including Manufacturing Superintendent with Zell Products Corp. of Norwalk, Conn., Plant Superintendent with Harper Leader of Waterbury, Conn., and Manufacturing Superintendent with Risdon in Danbury, Conn. Bill retired in 1991 while holding the position of Manager of Metal Finishing Operations for the Electrical Division of Burndy Corporation. He is a past-President of the Bridgeport, Conn., branch of the American Metal Finishing and Electroplating Society.



Bill was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Littleton, N.H., where he served as Chair of the Deacons and as Church Moderator. He is a 60-plus year member of the Masons and was a member of the Golden Dawn Lodge #66 in Littleton.



SERVICES: Services will be announced when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.



The Ross Funeral Home has been entrusted with these services.





