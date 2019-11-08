Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Manchester on Nov. 25, 1954, he was the son of Harry and Lena (Karagiosis) Riley Jr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Bill was educated in the local school system.



He worked many years in the manufacturing industry for P.K. Zyla's Co., Pandora Industries and the Felton Brush Co.



Bill was an avid fisherman and skilled at tying his own flies. He enjoyed all sports, especially hockey and was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics but above all else, the Boston Bruins. He was a quiet, unassuming individual who loved spending time with family and friends and cherished the quiet times he spent with his fishing rod in his hands.



Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend.



He was predeceased by his mother, Lena Riley in 1992.



Family members include his father, Harry J. Riley Jr. of Manchester, his brothers, Chris Riley and his wife Becky of Laramie, Wyo., George Riley and his wife Linda and John Riley, all of Manchester, his sisters, Joanne Desrochers and her partner Larry Wasilewski, Eva Prive and her husband Lucien, Dorothy McCarty, all of Manchester, Constance Grabeal and her husband Tim of Hammon, Okla., and Arlene Hembree and her husband Charles of Wilmington, Mass.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Visitation is Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



There will be no services.



A private urn burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., Floor 2, Framingham, Mass. 01701.



Condolences may be offered at



