William H. Shackford
HOOKSETT- Mr. William H. "Bill" Shackford, 93, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.

Born in Hooksett, Bill was the son of the late William G. and Maud M. (Perrigo) Shackford. He was raised and educated in Hooksett and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy.

Prior to his retirement, Bill enjoyed a long career of over 35 years in law enforcement. He worked as a Police Officer for the Town of Hooksett and also worked at the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department and the Merrimack County House of Corrections.

He was a member of the Hooksett Lions Club, the NH Civil Air Patrol USAF Auxiliary, and the NH Retired Law Enforcement Association.

Bill was predeceased by his three siblings: Lillian Shanahan, George C. Shackford and Esther V. Fischer.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Doris C. (Dion) Shackford; his four children, Elizabeth Shackford of New Boston, Lorne Shackford and his wife Tammy of Rome, GA, Kate Shackford and her husband Bob Cochran of Hooksett and Sandra Shackford of Adairsville, GA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

In light of the times, a private Celebration of Life has been held and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be sent to the Grace Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 7 Silver St. Hooksett, NH 03106. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Memories & Condolences

November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family on their loss. It is tough in these times but rejoice in the knowledge that there is no more suffering but a new life in the Kingdom of God.
Donna Currie
Friend
