William Herbert Barbour Jr.

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Pitman's Freight Room
94 New Salam St.
Laconia, NH
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Obituary
SANBORNTON - William Herbert "Bill" Barbour, 71, of Sanbornton, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, in Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.

Bill fought a hard fight over the last two years after enduring a lower lobectomy and radiation treatment for lung cancer. After radiation, Bill endured major scarring of his lungs and succumbed to pneumonia in his final days. He is now in the arms of Jesus with no suffering and joined with his father, William Barbour Sr.

Family members include his wife of 59 years, Linda Barbour; his sons, John William Barbour of Sanbornton, and Ronnie Lee Barbour of Claremont; his daughter, Dawn Marie Longval of Sanbornton; his mother, Charlotte Barbour of Titusville, Fla.; his sisters, Debbie Baumgartner of Fairview Heights, Ill., and Sally Schofield of Titusville, Fla. Bill will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren, Hailey and Bryce Barbour of Sanbornton, Ella Williams of Claremont, and Samantha, Noah, Caleb, Hannah, Grace and Joy Longval of Sanbornton.

.

SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. in Pitman's Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia, with a celebration of life to follow until 4 p.m.

Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are in charge of arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
