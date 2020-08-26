William Allison, 79 of Milford died August 22, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.
He was born on August 24, 1940 to Lucienne and Calixte Allison in Manchester.
William graduated from Central High in Manchester and was an army medic during the Vietnam war.
In the late 70's he became owner of Tire Warehouse in Manchester where he enjoyed working for a number of years.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, his two sisters and their families.
Interment will be at a later date in the NH Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC,25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.nefcc.net