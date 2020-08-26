1/
William J. Allison
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Allison, 79 of Milford died August 22, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.

He was born on August 24, 1940 to Lucienne and Calixte Allison in Manchester.

William graduated from Central High in Manchester and was an army medic during the Vietnam war.

In the late 70's he became owner of Tire Warehouse in Manchester where he enjoyed working for a number of years.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, his two sisters and their families.

Interment will be at a later date in the NH Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC,25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.nefcc.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC - Springfield
25 Mill Street
Springfield, MA 01108
1-413-733-1522
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved